Chelsea & USMNT cursed as Pulisic goes off injured against Man City

Christian Pulisic was forced off in the first half of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester City after picking up an injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's injury misery continued with Pulisic forced off midway through the first half against Manchester City on Thursday. The USMNT star sustained a problem after a tackle from John Stones and looked to be in real pain as he limped off the pitch. The Blues had already seen Raheem Sterling forced off in the opening minutes and started without Mason Mount who was injured in training before the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Graham Potter will be concerned by his growing injury list after seeing the trio join team-mates including Reece James, Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante and Armando Broja on the sidelines. The injuries mean Potter is looking short of options at a key time in the season.

As for the United States, it's crisis mode, as Pulisic's injury comes amid one of the strangest scandals in their history.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues and City meet again in the FA Cup on Sunday. Chelsea then face Premier League games against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Liverpool.