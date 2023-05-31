Chelsea to host Game4Ukraine charity match featuring all-time greats with teams to be captained by Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Shevchenko

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko and former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko will both star in a Game4Ukraine charity match at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea to host Game4Ukraine charity match

Zinchenko & Shevchenko are the two skippers

Funds will go to the reconstruction of a school

WHAT HAPPENED? The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the Game4Ukraine charity match to be held on 5 August at 6pm BST in support of his UNITED24 initiative, aiming to raise funds through ticket sales for the reconstruction of a school in Chernihiv Oblast, named the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynsky Lyceum. The game will feature two sides - Team Yellow and Team Blue - representing the national colours of Ukraine, and will be captained by Zinchenko and Shevchenko, who are Ukrainian citizens and also ambassadors for UNITED24.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Some of the biggest names in football are set to participate in the match along with a few celebrity guest players. The squads will be gradually announced between now and August. A live music concert will also be organised during an extended 45-minute half-time break to draw more fans.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We discussed a charity match for Ukraine with President Zelenskyy a year ago, when I became the first ambassador of UNITED24. It took time to arrange such an event," said Shevchenko. "The game for Ukraine and for the sake of Ukraine will take place at a stadium that I know very well. It is Chelsea's home stadium, Stamford Bridge. I am sure that both Chelsea and Arsenal fans will support this match, as well as everyone who likes football and wants to express their solidarity with Ukraine."

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? The tickets for the match have been priced at £28 for adults or £15 for juniors and seniors. Hospitality packages are priced at £50 and from £120 for full hospitality. They will be available to buy online from May 31.