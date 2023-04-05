Chelsea squad left 'very frustrated' by Graham Potter sacking, claims Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz admitted that the Chelsea players are "very frustrated" by the decision to part ways with Graham Potter after just seven months in charge.

Potter Chelsea's second sacking of season

Havertz claimed players must take responsibility

But admitted they are "very frustrated" by situation

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Brighton coach was let go of his post at the helm after a dire run of results that saw Chelsea drop into the bottom half of the Premier League table and eliminated from both domestic cup competitions. Speaking after Chelsea's drab 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday, which saw Bruno Saltor take in his first 90 minutes as interim boss, Havertz claimed that he and his team-mates must assume part of the responsibility, and admitted that the managerial merry-go-round is far from settling.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First of all, I have to say it is really nice and we have to respect Bruno and the coaching staff for standing in front of the team when the manager got the sack," Havertz told Sky Sports, "The club has to respect those guys. But it is not our job to think about who is coming in, it is up to the owners to decide that.

"We have to do our job on the pitch but when you have a manager long-term it is easier for us players. It is not nice, we have to take responsibility for what is going on. We are at the front, everyone sees us. We are all very frustrated to see Graham go but we have to accept the situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Havertz bemoans Potter's departure, he had a night to forget in front of goal against Liverpool. As had been evident in previous games, the German struck up a good partnership with January loanee Joao Felix but both lacked a clinical edge in the final third. This was epitomised when Havertz saw a second-half strike disallowed for offside following a VAR check, after the forward had struck his initial effort straight at Alisson.

WHAT NEXT? Tuesday's 0-0 draw was a sign of just how far both sides have dropped off this season. For Chelsea, though, it highlighted a weakness that cannot be attributed solely to Potter, and summed up just how big the task is at hand for whoever is next to walk through the revolving door at Stamford Bridge.