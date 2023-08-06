Chelsea set to activate USMNT star Tyler Adams' £20m release clause at Leeds and want midfielder before Liverpool clash

Leeds' £20 million release clause for Tyler Adams is about to be triggered by Chelsea and the Blues will also continue to pursue Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea to trigger Adams' release clause

Want midfielder before season start

But not giving up on Caicedo

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are intensifying their pursuit of the USMNT midfielder and are prepared to trigger the player's release clause. Mauricio Pochettino's side are ready to finalise a deal for the 24-year-old and will look to bring him in before their first Premier League match against Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams moved to Leeds last summer from RB Leipzig, however, the player is reluctant to play in the Championship after the Whites were relegated to the second tier. Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs are interested, although Adams is thought to desire a move to Stamford Bridge as the team's rebuilding process moves forward.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea will still continue their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo despite Adams' signing as they are still looking to match the Seagulls' demands for their highly sought-after midfielder. The Todd Boehly-owned club have had multiple bids rejected by Brighton but will continue pressing for his signing.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will look to tie up the transfer as quickly as possible as they plan to integrate the midfielder before their Premier League season opener against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.