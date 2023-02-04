Chelsea savagely trolled by west London rivals Fulham for Reece James tweet after derby draw

Chelsea opened themselves up to some friendly trolling from west London rivals Fulham on Twitter following their draw in the Premier League.

Chelsea tweet picture of James

Turn off replies, claimed quote tweets don't count

Fulham quote tweet with pic of Kenny Tete

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea boast some of the best young talents in the world, and none more so than right-back Reece James. Their twitter account posted a picture of James as he played 59 minutes on his comeback from injury on Friday night against Fulham, with the caption: "Reply with a better RB." The replies were turned off, but Fulham responded via quote tweet with a picture of Kenny Tete, their own right-back who won player of the match after a staunch display at the back for his side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James has endured an injury-hit season, being sidelined for extended periods twice since October. The right-back is sure to be a permanent fixture in Graham Potter's side when he is fully fit but will face competition from Malo Gusto next season after the Blues signed the Frenchman in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues face West Ham next in the Premier League before returning to Champions League action against Borussia Dortmund.