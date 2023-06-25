Chelsea trio closing in on Saudi Pro League moves: Exits of Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy set to be confirmed soon

Chelsea players Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy are on the verge of completing transfers to Saudi Arabia, it has been reported.

Koulibaly has had Al-Hilal medical

Mendy and Ziyech to be finalised soon

Blues saw Kante leave for Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? Centre-back Koulibaly has already completed a medical ahead of his switch to Al-Hilal, Fabrizio Romano reports. Meanwhile, Mendy is booked in for an exam at Al-Ahli and Ziyech hopes to have his transfer to Al-Nassr finalised in the coming days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are willing to part ways with the trio as they look to cut down on their bloated squad and make room for more signings. Fellow Blues star N'Golo Kante is also on his way to the Middle East, with Al-Ittihad agreeing to snap him up.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues will also see Kai Havertz leave to join Arsenal in a deal worth £65 million ($83m). After completing the signing of Christopher Nkunku and Dujuan Richards, they are close to announcing the arrival of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's busy summer shows no signs of slowing down as incoming coach Mauricio Pochettino looks to improve on a dire 2022-23 season.