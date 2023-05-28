Good luck Poch! Chelsea's worst-ever season Premier League season confirmed after final day draw with Newcastle

Chelsea have finished a disastrous season with their worst ever points total during the Premier League era.

Chelsea draw with Newcastle on final day

Finish on 44 points

Club's lowest-ever Premier League tally

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea signed off their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge. The result means the Blues finish the season down in 12th place in the table on 44 points, their lowest-ever total in the Premier League era. It's also Chelsea's lowest finish since 1994. The last time that the Blues finished with a lower points total was way back in 1987-88, when they were relegated to the second tier.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues now have a lot of work to do over the summer to get the team back on track after a dismal campaign. Mauricio Pochettino is set to replace Frank Lampard at the helm and will be expected to lead Chelsea back up the table and have the club fighting for trophies once again. The former Paris Saint-Germain boss will also need to overhaul an expensively assembled squad that has drastically underperformed.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea's disappointing haul of 38 goals from 38 games is also their lowest ever in the Premier League, as is their final goal difference of -9.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino is expected to arrive at Chelsea shortly to start work at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea fans will be able to see the Argentine take charge of the team for the first time during the club's pre-season tour of the United States. The Blues have already confirmed friendlies against Wrexham and Borussia Dortmund.