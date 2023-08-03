Over to you, Chelsea! Romelu Lukaku agrees three-year contract with Juventus - but Bianconeri wait on Dusan Vlahovic swap decision

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with Juventus, but the transfer depends on Dusan Vlahovic's move to Chelsea.

Lukaku agrees personal terms with Juventus

Transfer depends on Vlahovic swap deal with Chelsea

Juventus want player plus cash for the Serbian

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A giants are keen on signing the Belgian striker, but the transfer is contingent on Vlahovic's departure from Juventus. According to Di Marzio, the two clubs are working to execute a swap deal which would see the two forwards heading in the opposite directions. Meanwhile, Lukaku has already agreed to personal terms with the Bianconeri and will sign a three-year deal, with an option for an additional year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea eye Vlahovic as a valuable acquisition to bolster their attacking options but aren't ready to pay the €50 million (£43m/$54.60m) asking price. However, it is understood that Juventus are willing to negotiate and could settle for €40m (£34.5m/$43.69m) as they are eager to finalise the deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Juventus are looking to balance their books and want to squeeze as much as they can from Chelsea by selling Vlahovic. Coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted that if the deal goes through it will be due to the club's financial needs.

WHAT NEXT? The negotiations between the two clubs continue to bring Lukaku to Turin and secure Vlahovic's move to Chelsea. However, the Belgian had recently appeared to downplay suggestions that he's heading to Turin which has further fuelled speculation about his future.