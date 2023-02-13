Chelsea to pursue permanent £88m Joao Felix transfer this summer with Atletico Madrid loanee happy in London

Chelsea could make Joao Felix's loan switch a permanent move for a reduced transfer fee in the summer, according to a new report from Spain.

Felix joined Chelsea on loan

Has settled well in London

Blues eyeing cut-price permanent deal

WHAT HAPPENED? After marking his return to action following a three-game suspension with a goal against West Ham, a new report from Relevo claims that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is already eyeing a permanent transfer in the summer window for Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward is enjoying London and the change of scenery from Madrid, and a transfer could come at a lesser cost than first expected.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in a straight loan deal in the January transfer window, with Chelsea paying an €11 million (£9.7m) loan fee as well as agreeing to take on his wages for the rest of the season. In doing so, though, a deal to take the player permanently looks more attainable.

While Atletico were originally holding out for a €130-140m fee, the report claims a bid of around €100m (£88m/$107m) could now be deemed enough due to what Chelsea have already paid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A sour start to life as a Blue saw Felix sent off on his debut against Fulham, but he put in a strong performance in their 1-1 draw with West Ham and, according to the report, has built a strong relationship with the club, his new team-mates and the city. Boehly is keen to continue crafting a young and exciting squad, and is thinking about building the team around him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? While fans continue to dream of a permanent transfer, the 23-year-old needs to knuckle down and help Chelsea towards an upturn in form with Graham Potter's side heading into a Champions League last-16 bout against Borussia Dortmund with just one win from their last eight games.