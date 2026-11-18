Share Follow GOAL on Google

Chelsea are plotting an extraordinary €180 million double January transfer raid on Barcelona for Fermin Lopez and Jules Kounde. Manager Xabi Alonso is desperate to strengthen two key areas of his squad, though prising both stars away from Catalonia mid-season will prove a monumental challenge.

Advertisement

Chelsea plot extraordinary January Barcelona raid

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a massive double transfer swoop on Barcelona in the upcoming January window. The Premier League side have identified Lopez and Kounde as primary targets. Manager Alonso wants to significantly strengthen two key areas of his squad for the second half of the season.

The Blues have tracked both players individually but are now ready to launch a combined offensive. According to El Nacional, the proposed package could reach a staggering €180 million. The incredible financial commitment underlines Chelsea's massive ambition in the winter market.

Alonso prioritises massive midfield energy injection

Fermin appears to be the primary focus for the Chelsea hierarchy. The 23-year-old midfielder would command a transfer fee of around €120m in this proposed double deal. Alonso reportedly wants to add the Spaniard's unique attributes to his engine room. The head coach deeply values Fermin's endless energy, goalscoring threat, and ability to arrive late in the penalty area.

However, Barca still regard the youngster as a crucial part of their long-term future. The Blues will have to present an exceptional financial package just to bring the Spanish club to the negotiating table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kounde provides essential defensive versatility

While Fermin would transform the midfield, Kounde would address a completely different tactical necessity. The proposed €60m move for the France international would add vital experience to the defensive unit.

LaLiga Matches Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol FanCode

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia FanCode

Sevilla vs Real Betis FanCode





Kounde offers exceptional versatility, as he can operate seamlessly at either right-back or centre-back. Alonso wants this tactical flexibility as he prepares for potential changes to his backline in 2027. A move for the defender currently looks like the easier deal to complete. CaughtOffside report that Kounde is increasingly open to leaving Camp Nou as he searches for regular first-team football.

Huge transfer decisions await Chelsea hierarchy

Barcelona will naturally resist losing two important squad members midway through the current campaign. Nevertheless, a guaranteed €180m cash injection would be incredibly difficult for the Catalan side to ignore financially. Completing two enormous transfers in January remains a highly ambitious prospect for Chelsea.