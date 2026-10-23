Will he leave in January? 'Informal meeting' raises doubts over Barcelona star's future

Barcelona sporting director Deco held an informal meeting with Jonathan Kebe, agent of French defender Jules Koundé, to discuss the player's situation at the Catalan club. Koundé's level has dipped in recent months, and physical problems now threaten his involvement in the Clásico against Real Madrid.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that Deco lunched with Kebe yesterday, taking advantage of the agent's presence in Barcelona. The meeting let both parties exchange views on Koundé's situation, his development this season and his role in the team, along with updates on his recovery from injury.

According to the newspaper, it contacted those close to the French defender and sources inside the club to establish the details of the meeting and each party's position. Sources close to the player described it as a session to follow up on his sporting situation, and categorically denied that any talk of selling him or of offers to leave took place.

Koundé is not enjoying his best spell since joining Barcelona. His performances over the past months have raised doubts inside the club, and the physical discomfort now threatens his readiness for the upcoming Clásico. His chances of featuring look slim, though they have not been definitively ruled out.

Barcelona do not rule out considering offers

Those close to Koundé deny that his future in the transfer market came up over lunch. Even so, "Sport" revealed that Barcelona sources acknowledged doubts about the player's level of late, even though the club still appreciates what the French defender has offered since his arrival.

Koundé retains a strong standing in the European transfer market, and his name carries an important market value. That leaves Barcelona open to listening to any potential offer, and to studying the matter internally should a large financial bid arrive that matches the club's valuation of the player.

The newspaper stressed the need to separate Barcelona's potential stance on future offers from the content of the recent meeting. Those close to the player insist the meeting never touched on his future in the transfer market, and was limited to following up on his sporting situation and his progress in recovery.

The Clásico is a difficult test for Koundé

For now, Koundé is focused on shaking off his physical troubles and returning to Hansi Flick's plans as quickly as possible. Big doubts hang over his ability to face Real Madrid.

Even if the French defender makes the matchday squad, getting playing minutes looks difficult. Xavi Espart's strong display against Paris Saint-Germain gives the technical staff a reliable alternative amid the uncertainty over Koundé's readiness.