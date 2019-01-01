Women's World Cup
Chelsea

Chelsea Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

The Blues finished third last term and will be hoping to mount a sustained title bid in the upcoming campaign

Chelsea enjoyed a third-place finish and won the Europa League last season, but a cloud lingers over the club ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Bereft of talisman Eden Hazard, who left to join Real Madrid in a big-money move, they are facing into a FIFA-imposed transfer ban and doubts swirl over the future of Maurizio Sarri at the club.

They will have to put all that to one side though as they kick off the new season with an away game against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United on August 11.

Despite the stern test to commence the campaign, the fixture list has been relatively kind to the Blues in the early stages, with games against Leicester City, Norwich City, Sheffield United and Wolves completing the first five weeks.

A home clash against Liverpool awaits on September 21, with a trip to Manchester City in store on November 23.

A series of London derbies are scheduled for the end of the year, with away clashes against Tottenham and Arsenal set for December 21 and December 28 respectively.

The Blues' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
11/08/2019 16:30 Manchester United v Chelsea
17/08/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
24/08/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea
31/08/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United
14/09/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
21/09/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
28/09/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
05/10/2019 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
19/10/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
26/10/2019 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
02/11/2019 15:00 Watford v Chelsea
09/11/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
23/11/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
30/11/2019 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
04/12/2019 19:45 Chelsea v Aston Villa
07/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
14/12/2019 15:00 Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
21/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
26/12/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
28/12/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
01/01/2020 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea
11/01/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
18/01/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
22/01/2020 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
01/02/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
08/02/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
22/02/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
29/02/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
07/03/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
14/03/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
21/03/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
04/04/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
11/04/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Watford
18/04/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
25/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea
02/05/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City
09/05/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
17/05/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

