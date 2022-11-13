Chelsea players 'only culprits' for poor form & must 'look each other in the eye', admits Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly says that the only ''culprits'' for Chelsea's poor form are the players amid mounting pressure on their head coach Graham Potter.

Blues lost at Newcastle on Saturday

Fourth loss in last five games

Koulibaly says players must accept blame

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea suffered their fifth Premier League loss of the season as they went down 1-0 against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday courtesy of a stunning Joe Willock strike. The Blues have now lost four of their last five games in all competitions under Potter, but Koulibaly insists that the players must take full blame for their alarming dip in form.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It hurts, we came here to take three points,'' the defender told Canal Plus after the Newcastle loss. ''We knew that they were in a good moment, that they are putting on the intensity and that especially at home they have their audience behind them. Today Chelsea are not in their place and the only culprits are us. So we must look each other in the eye and continue to work to put Chelsea in their place.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Graham Potter's side have now lost back-to-back matches against Arsenal and Newcastle and find themselves struggling in the eighth in the league table with 21 points from 14 matches. Koulibaly hopes the World Cup break will do Chelsea some good, as he added: ''The break comes at the good time for us, we need to recharge the batteries, think about something else and come back after the World Cup with a different mentality."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With the season coming to a halt due to the 2022 World Cup, the Blues will be next be seen in action on January 6 against Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash.