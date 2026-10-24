Chelsea outcast Alejandro Garnacho faces transfer limbo as Aston Villa prepare to freeze out winger to avoid permanent buy clause

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Aston Villa are ready to sideline on-loan Chelsea attacker Alejandro Garnacho for the remainder of the campaign to avoid triggering a mandatory purchase agreement in his contract. Unai Emery has been left unconvinced by the Argentine international since his summer arrival at Villa Park and could send him straight back to west London.

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Midlands outfit consider drastic action

According to Football Insider, the Midlands club will deliberately restrict the 22-year-old's playing time unless his performances improve dramatically over the coming weeks. Having arrived in July on a season-long loan following Morgan Rogers' switch to Stamford Bridge, his deal contains a conditional £43 million obligation to buy tied to a specific number of appearances. However, the winger has managed just 31 minutes of competitive action so far this term.

Former United prospect struggles again

Garnacho originally joined Chelsea from Manchester United for a fixed £40m fee in August 2025, penning a seven-year contract until 2032 after falling out of favour at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim. Although he registered 12 goal involvements across all competitions during his debut season in London, the Blues allowed him to leave on loan after just a single campaign.

Despite finding the net in a friendly against Sevilla during the recent international break, the forward has failed to build on that momentum, logging only 11 minutes in the Champions League since then.

He has now been omitted from consecutive Premier League matchday squads, missing last weekend's victory at Newcastle United before being left out again for Saturday's home clash against Manchester City on matchday eight.

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Recruitment chiefs repeat familiar strategy

The report notes that Villa feel the onus is firmly on the player to prove his worth on the training pitch, and as things stand, they have already decided against handing him enough outings to activate the permanent clause.

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Emery's hierarchy executed an identical manoeuvre with Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott last season, limiting his involvement to ensure they avoided triggering a mandatory purchase option.

With no long-term future awaiting him back at his parent club either, sources state that the wide man faces being left in limbo next summer if Villa carry out their plan to return him to Stamford Bridge.

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Training ground response remains essential

Unless Garnacho can rapidly change Emery's mind behind the scenes at Bodymoor Heath, he faces a bleak winter watching from the stands to protect Villa's transfer budget. Failing to break back into the fold over the coming months would leave Chelsea needing to find yet another suitor for their unwanted signing ahead of the 2027-28 season. Consequently, the next few weeks could define his top-flight career in England.