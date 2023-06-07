Chelsea open Neymar transfer talks with PSG as Blues aim to beat Man Utd in race for Brazilian superstar

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible summer transfer for Neymar.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward was in great form for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, before he suffered an ankle injury in February, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. However, he has largely failed to live up to expectations in the French capital and has repeatedly been the target of criticism from the club's fans, which has reportedly pushed him towards the exit door despite having a contract at Parc des Princes for another four years.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Le10Sport, Chelsea are the latest team to throw their hat in the ring by opening negotiations with PSG, after it was earlier reported that Manchester United and Newcastle were eager to bring him to England. After a dismal season in the Premier League, Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be eyeing a reunion with the forward, having previously managed him during the coach's stint at PSG in the 2021-22 season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG will be looking to get a "good" price for Neymar in an attempt to recoup a portion of the world-record €222 million fee that they paid to Barcelona in 2017. The report mentions that they have identified Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as a priority signing, and the funds raised from Neymar's sale might be used to procure the Portuguese from the Premier League champions.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Neymar chooses to move to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea will not be playing in the Champions League next season. Moreover, it had been earlier reported that the Brazilian is only interested in joining Manchester United if he leaves PSG.