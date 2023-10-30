'Goodwill gesture' - Chelsea offer free travel for Christmas Eve fixture against Wolves after fans blast scheduling of Premier League clash

Chelsea have offered free travel to fans for their Christman Eve Premier League fixture against Wolves at Molineux.

Chelsea offer free travel for fans

Blues face Wolves on Christmas Eve

Fans have blasted the scheduling of the fixture

WHAT HAPPENED? To honour the commitment of their loyal fans, the Blues have taken the decision to sponsor the travel of any fan who buys tickets for the club's Christman Eve Premier League fixture against Wolves at Molineux Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be the first Premier League fixture to be held on December 24 since Manchester United travelled to Elland Road to play Leeds during the 1995/96 season. Last week, Chelsea Supporters’ Trust raised their concerns regarding the fixture and urged the league to postpone the game while highlighting the plight of fans due to the changes in holiday transport timetables.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino later backed the fans' demand as he suggested that he won't be able to spend the night of his wedding anniversary, on December 23, at home as he will have to travel with his team to Wolves.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID?: "We recognise the commitment of our match-going supporters and appreciate the unwavering loyalty they give to watching the team, home and away," Chelsea said in a statement. "Therefore, as a sign of appreciation for fans making this trip, Chelsea Football Club will be offering free travel as a goodwill gesture to anyone who purchases a ticket. Coaches will be available to take supporters to and from the match at no cost, available to book when match tickets go on sale."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? After a disappointing defeat at the hands of Brentford during the weekend, Pochettino's side will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on Blackburn Rovers in a Carabao Cup round of 16 fixture on Wednesday.