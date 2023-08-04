Pay up Chelsea! Montpellier chief 'waiting' for better Elye Wahi offer and confirms Benfica and Tottenham have joined race for striker

Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin has urged Chelsea to improve their offer for 20-year-old forward as Tottenham and Benfica have joined the race.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the high-profile arrivals of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, it looks as though the Blues aren't quite done strengthening their forward line. Wahi, who scored 19 goals in Ligue 1 last season, has had an offer for him rejected by Montpellier, who deemed it to be nowhere near their valuation.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to RMC Sport, Nicollin said: "There are proposals but we are waiting for more proposals for Elye Wahi. It's true that we have only had one official offer for the moment, from Chelsea, Monday or last Tuesday. We replied that we thanked them but that it was not a proposal that corresponded to us, so we are waiting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite rejecting Chelsea's initial approach, Nicollin did acknowledge that Wahi's situation could well change in the near future depending on other moves in the transfer window.

He said: "This weekend, I had the head of recruiting from Tottenham, who is interested, but he had other things last weekend, so I think it will start to move. There is [Eintracht] Frankfurt. It is true that I think that the game of musical chairs will automatically change if [Randal] Kolo Muani leaves Frankfurt, if Harry Kane leaves Tottenham."

WHAT NEXT FOR WAHI? If Chelsea don't improve their offer, it's likely the striker will have to wait for dominoes to fall elsewhere in the window should his move away from France come to fruition.