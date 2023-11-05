Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has responded to the prospect of Spurs fans booing him when he returns to north London on Monday.

Pochettino set to return to Spurs

Chelsea boss praised Levy

Blues looking to end Spurs' unbeaten start

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino controversially joined Chelsea in the summer, appointed in the hopes he would replicate the job he managed at the Blues' rivals and opposition tomorrow, Spurs. The decision to join his former club's fierce rivals has not gone down well with supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the Spurs fans potentially jerring him on Monday, Pochettino told The Guardian: "I didn’t decide to leave. We parted ways because I was sacked. It’s not a criticism of the club … but we didn’t decide to leave. Maybe we would still be there."

Pochettino also reflected on his turbulent relationship with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who sacked him back in 2019. He added: “Daniel is really clever. It is amazing, the job he is doing for Tottenham. You see Tottenham 20 years ago and now, how it changed, how it moved on. You need to recognise his job.”

"He sent a text when I signed here, wishing the best to me and to everyone. We need to be natural. Nearly six years working together. How many things happened in six years? Good and not so good! We cannot forget our relationship now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino will be looking to put an end to his old side's impressive, unbeaten start in the league with a victory. His opposite number, Ange Postecoglou, also took over his side in the summer and has drawn plaudits for quickly turning their fortunes around. It will be the first time the managers face each other.

WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO AND CHELSEA? Pochettino's Chelsea make the short trip to Spurs in the hopes of building some confidence ahead of next week's game against Manchester City.