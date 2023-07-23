Mauricio Pochettino was all praises for Levi Colwill as he provided an update on the defender's future amid interest from Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old English defender started Chelsea's Premier League Summer Series clash against Brighton on Saturday and played a vital role in the Blues registering a 4-3 win. After the match, when Pochettino was asked about the youngster's future, he stated that Colwill will remain a Chelsea player despite Brighton's interest in taking him back on loan.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Pochettino said: "We don't need to make a statement about nothing. He's our player and he's going to continue with us. am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it's only the first game with us after the season in Brighton. But I think he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Colwill spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the Seagulls and was one of their key players, appearing in 24 matches in all competitions and providing three assists.

WHAT NEXT? With Kalidou Koulibaly leaving for Al Hilal and Wesley Fofana rupturing his ACL, it's clear why Pochettino may not want to send Colwill out on loan this season. Other than Brighton, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on signing the young defender.