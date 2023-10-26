Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana suspended for one week by Union Berlin after spat with manager Urs Fischer

Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana has been suspended by Union Berlin for one week after having a row with manager Urs Fischer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fofana refused to shake Fischer's hand after being substituted during the team's Champions League match against Napoli (which ended in a 1-0 loss for Union). The snub appears to have had serious consequences for the Ivorian forward, who has been handed a one-week ban by the club, according to Sky Sport reporter Lisa de Ruiter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana joined the Bundesliga side from Chelsea in the summer on a season-long loan deal and he's slotted straight into the first XI, making 11 appearances in all competitions so far. However, head coach Fischer clearly doesn't deem the 20-year-old indispensable after handing him a ban even though Fofana has taken to social media to apologise, writing: "Following my behaviour during my exit from the field, I wanted to apologise to the club, the coach, my teammates and the supporters."

WHAT NEXT FOR FOFANA? Some fans may think it's a heavy punishment for Fofana's handshake snub, but it shows how much Fischer values discipline, and if the youngster comes back to the first team more focused and disciplined than ever, it will surely be judged a clever move. Don't be surprised to see the Ivorian back in action next Saturday, when Union face Eintracht Frankfurt at home in the Bundesliga.