Chelsea injuries: Updates on Pulisic & Sterling as USMNT & England forwards forced off early against Man City

Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling added to Chelsea’s injury woes against Manchester City, with Graham Potter waiting on medical updates.

Fitness problems mount for Blues

More setbacks in home defeat

Mount another nursing a knock

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues put in a much-improved performance at Stamford Bridge against the reigning Premier League champions on Thursday, but still slipped to a 1-0 defeat that leaves them 10th in the table. Things are not about to get any easier as key men continue to be ruled out, with the United States and England international forwards forced from the field inside 22 minutes against City.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for an update on the fitness of his stricken stars, Chelsea boss Potter told reporters: “It’s too soon [to know the extent]. Raheem, it was his first action in the game, a strange one, a back heel. Christian’s, he was running at full pelt and it’s a blocked shot and contact with his knee. Fingers crossed it’s not too bad. I’ve never experienced anything like it and I’d ideally not want experience it here. But it is what it is, I have to just carry on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed further on whether an unfortunate run on the injury front is preventing Chelsea from finding the spark and consistency they need to be competitive this season, Potter added: “Obviously, the expectation is where it is. You want to be here, have all your players available, a fully fit squad, and be able to compete. You know the demands of our supporters, who I thought were fantastic, really supportive and got behind the team in a great way. It is frustrating for everybody at the moment.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea, who saw Riyad Mahrez net the only goal of the game in midweek, will be back in action on Sunday when facing City again in the third round of the FA Cup – with that contest taking place at the Etihad Stadium.