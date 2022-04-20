Chelsea hit 33-year low with back-to-back heavy home Premier League defeats against Brentford and Arsenal

Chelsea are on their worst home defensive run for more than three decades after the Blues fell 4-2 to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans were forced to watch on television as government sanctions left vast swathes of the stadium empty for the Premier League clash.

Those who missed out may feel they were rather fortunate as Thomas Tuchel's men once again suffered at the back.

Chelsea hit three-decade low with goalfest

The Blues have struggled for form of late in front of their own supporters.

A 3-1 reverse to Real Madrid contributed to their elimination from the Champions League, while they were also shocked 4-1 by Brentford at the start of April.

It was a similar story on Wednesday, as Arsenal returned to winning ways at their London neighbour's expense.

Eddie Nketiah netted twice and Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka also beat Edouard Mendy in an entertaining clash.

Not since December 1989 had Chelsea conceded four or more goals in consecutive home league games, on that occasion losing 5-2 to both Wimbledon and Liverpool.

The Blues additionally have suffered three consecutive home defeats in all competitions for the first time since November 1993, coincidentally going down to Arsenal both times in the third match of those runs.

Tuchel's reaction to latest setback

“It was very difficult. Nowhere near the quality of the last three matches and if you don’t have this quality you can lose against anybody," Tuchel lamented to BBC Sport after the match.

"We are not satisfied. We now have three home defeats with an incredible amount of mistakes.

"We need to find a solution. I don’t have one right now. It is completely on us. A number of individual errors you cannot overcome. You cannot give three goals away for nothing.

"I hate losing and losing three times at home is unacceptable. I have no interest in praising or criticising individual players today after a team performance like this."

