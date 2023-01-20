Chelsea's new £30.5m man Madueke: I want to be like Eden Hazard!

New Chelsea signing Noni Madueke says that he wants to be like club legend Eden Hazard.

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger was announced as a Chelsea player on Friday, joining from PSV in a deal worth £30.5 million. In his first interview since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Madueke was asked which former Blues stars he most admired, and Belgian sensation Hazard, who spent seven years with the club, was the man he picked.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'd probably have to say Eden Hazard. Just a 'get you off your seat' type of player, so exciting in terms of the flair and being able to get people off their seat, create and stuff," he said in a video posted on the club's website. "There's defo similarities but I hope to be as good as him some day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madueke signs for the Blues after an excellent spell at PSV. He joined the Eindhoven side from Tottenham's youth academy in 2018. He went on to make 80 senior appearances for the Eredivisie giants, but was limited to just five this season because an ankle injury kept him out for the first two months of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's team have a big game coming up on Saturday when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.