Chelsea flop Joao Felix made to train with Atletico academy players on first day of pre-season amid PSG transfer links

Chelsea flop Joao Felix was forced to train with Atletico Madrid's academy players on the first day of pre-season.

Felix was on loan at Chelsea

Has returned to Atletico

Has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix moved to Chelsea on loan in January but he only managed four goals in 20 appearances and has been allowed to return to the Wanda Metropolitano. However, The Sun reports that the Portugal international was told to train with the academy players ahead of Atletico's run of pre-season games, having already been stripped of the No.7 shirt. Later in the session, he is said to have linked up with the senior squad, but it speaks to Felix's current standing in Diego Simeone's set-up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix has been linked with a potential move to PSG this summer, with the French club having recently appointed Luis Enrique as manager, and it appears Atletico may be open to selling him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Any hope of Felix going back to Chelsea appears to have been quashed, as the club have already signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer to bolster their attack.

WHAT NEXT? Felix may well get his move to PSG but it remains to be seen if they will be able to match Atletico's asking price.