Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is 'fantastic' but will take time to 'adapt' to Premier League, says Graham Potter

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star played an important role as the Blues beat Leicester 3-1 on Saturday, assisting Kai Havertz for his team's second goal with a fantastic pass to the forward. The club-record signing's display earned the praise of his coach, who insists there is more to come.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's a fantastic player, and he's a young player. He's gonna get better and better as he is with us more cause he's just arrived from another country, another league, he's going to have to adapt to that," Potter said. "You can see his quality when gets the ball he can pass forward. He is progressive with his mentality, he gets the team moving and then he gives everything. It is a nice combination to have."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez has made eight appearances for the west London side in all competitions since he joined from Benfica. His assist against Leicester was his second for his new club.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Fernandez will be in action again next Saturday when Chelsea take on Everton in the Premier League.