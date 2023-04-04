Chelsea are yet to announce a new manager following the sacking of Graham Potter, but they are not interested in Roberto De Zerbi.

Chelsea not after Roberto De Zerbi

Blues believe he doesn't fit profile

Enrique and Nagelsmann on the radar

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Potter's sacking, Chelsea have named Bruno Saltor, his former assistant, as interim manager. In terms of a permanent successor, according to the Athletic they have ruled out the signing of Brighton manager De Zerbi as the Blues believe he doesn't fit the profile.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen how long Chelsea can go without naming a replacement. Although Brighton as a club and its top leaders are held in the highest regard by the Blues hierarchy, they will not make an attempt to sign De Zerbi. Chelsea have assigned the task of finding a new manager to co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Zerbi has proved to be a more than able successor to Potter at Brighton, with the Seagulls now in sixth place in the Premier League table. They are displaying an exciting brand of football and the results back it up. Among the other managers on Chelsea's shortlist are Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann - though the Blues have concerns that the latter is too young for the job.

WHAT NEXT? As Chelsea continue to look for a new manager, they will hope to win against Liverpool on Tuesday, while De Zerbi will looking to guide Brighton to within four points of the top four when they face Bournemouth.