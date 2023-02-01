Chelsea could sell as many as eight players in the summer as they look to continue to overhaul Graham Potter's squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Coming off the back of a rather absurd transfer window that saw Chelsea spend in excess of £300 million ($371m) and break the British transfer record previously held by Jack Grealish to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, the changes don't appear to be stopping. The Guardian reports that the club are preparing for a clearout of underperforming first-team players this coming summer, in what could be a ruthless sale of familiar faces.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states that owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are aware that the team must improve in order to climb back up the league table. The process of refreshing the squad started in January as Jorginho left for Arsenal, but a deal that would've seen Hakim Ziyech join Paris Saint-Germain fell through. He, along with Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all on the chopping block, while Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi are unlikely to remain when they return from their respective loans.

Ben Chilwell could leave the club also, with Manchester City having shown an interest following the departure of Joao Cancelo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Since being taken over by the Boehly-led consortium, Chelsea have made 16 permanent signings and two loan signings as well as replacing Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter, in a bid to drastically reshape the club. They snatched Mykhailo Mudryk from Arsenal's grasp this month as well as signing the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and others, all to long-term contracts as an FFP workaround.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Before the summer comes around, the Blues still have plenty of time to salvage their 2022-23 campaign, despite sitting 10th in the Premier League. What happens over the course of the next few months will undoubtedly define players' futures at the club.