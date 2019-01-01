Chelsea confirm Kylian Hazard will leave the club

The Belgian has spent the season on loan at Cercle Brugge and has agreed to join them on a four-year contract this summer

have confirmed Kylian Hazard will leave the club to join Cercle Brugge on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has spent the season on loan with the Belgian outfit and has scored four times in 21 games.

The two clubs have now reached an agreement over a permanent deal, with Hazard signing a four-year contract with the Belgian top-flight team.

Hazard joined Chelsea from Hungarian side Ujpest in 2017 and leaves without making an appearance for the Blues first-team. He did, however feature for the under-23 side on 12 occasions before being sent back to his homeland.

The Brugge club's sporting director Francois Vitali welcomed the new signing, telling their website: “It is really satisfying that Kylian has chosen to continue his development at Cercle Brugge.

"Kylian is a young, talented player with potential and Cercle Brugge is the best place for that, given its history and the project. It is also the start of our team building for next season and this transfer is a clear signal that we want to put together an enthusiastic, dynamic, creative and ambitious team for next season."

Kylian may not be the only Hazard to leave Chelsea this summer.

His brother Eden continues to be linked with a move to , whose interest in him has not disappeared since he flirted with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu last year.

Madrid are said to be eyeing a summer bid for the 28-year-old, who has contributed to 50 per cent of his side’s goals this season.

The international was encouraged to head to Madrid by former boss Glenn Hoddle, who believes the Spanish side will use him more effectively.

“They will only find out how important Hazard is after he is gone, unfortunately, because he is that good a player," he said recently.

“I actually think that he could be even better as a No. 10 with two holding midfield players behind him. You could then just say to him go and play and he might get that if he goes to Real Madrid, unfortunately."

Meanwhile, another Hazard brother is on the move this summer as Thorgan has reached an agreement to join German giants Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach.