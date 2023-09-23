Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice: Chelsea 'confident' of sealing January deal for £60m Ivan Toney

Chelsea have set their sights on £60m Ivan Toney ahead of the January transfer window, with the Blues confident of securing a deal.

Chelsea eyeing January move for Ivan Toney

Brentford value Toney at £60 million ($73m)

Toney seen as crucial attacking reinforcement

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are gearing up for a January move to acquire Toney and there is increasing confidence in securing the deal despite competition from other clubs as per talkSPORT. Brentford have placed a £60 million valuation on the striker, prompting speculation about Chelsea's willingness to meet this price. The club recognizes the need for additional attacking firepower, having signed Nicolas Jackson earlier in the summer. Toney is currently banned for eight months after being accused of 232 alleged betting offences.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's pursuit of Toney underscores their determination to strengthen their attacking options, and Pochettino is said to be spearheading the pursuit.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? In the upcoming January transfer window, Chelsea are expected to formalise their interest in the England international.