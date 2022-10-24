'It’s something we have to look at' - Chelsea boss Potter addresses Sterling goal drought

Chelsea boss Graham Potter admits his team need to take a look at Raheem Sterling's current struggles in front of goal for the Blues.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward started the season with three goals and an assist in his first five matches for the Blues following his £47.5 million summer move from Manchester City. However, Sterling has since struggled to find the back of the net and has now gone six games without a goal for the Premier League side, something his manager hopes to rectify.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s something we have to look at not by zooming into one person but as a team. We can do better but if we do better as a team then individuals will benefit from that so that’s where the work is," he said.

"Raheem has the flexibility, ability and quality to play in a number of positions. It’s not straightforward with us losing the players we have so we’re trying to constantly find the right balance and the right solutions but he can help us in a number of positions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sterling was brought to Chelsea by former coach Thomas Tuchel and there's no doubt he's struggling for form at present. Potter has used Sterling at wing-back on occasions this season, with rather mixed results, but needs to find a way to get the best out of the England international.

DID YOU KNOW? Sterling faced Manchester United for the 24th time in all competitions in his professional career on Saturday, more than any other opponent. However, he's never scored against the Red Devils, despite attempting 38 shots across those these meetings.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter will be hoping Sterling can be among the goals on Tuesday when the Blues take on RB Salzburg in the Champions League.