WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's new head coach, Pochettino, gave his thoughts on the recent £60m transfer of Mason Mount to Manchester United. The 51-year-old Argentine is the chosen successor to Graham Potter who saw his stint cut short following some poor results.
WHAT THEY SAID: "When I talk about the future, it's about the players in the squad. He's a Manchester United player now. I don't know what happened in the past, we need to be focused on our players and move and try to build a nice story," said the Argentine in his press conference.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back after a dismal season that saw them finish 12th in the Premier League and not get any European football for the next season.
The departed Mount was a pivotal figure in the Blues winning the Champions League in the 2020-21 season. During his time at Chelsea, he scored 33 goals in 195 appearances, winning the Player of the Season award in consecutive seasons.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will return to action against Wrexham on the 19th of July for their preseason.