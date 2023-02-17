'I wouldn't have had it in the first place!' - Chelsea boss Graham Potter admits he would do away with VAR amid recent controversy

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has stated that he wouldn't have ever introduced VAR to Premier League football amid some recent controversies.

VAR errors a talking point

Chelsea had no luck last weekend

Potter not a fan of the technology

WHAT HAPPENED? Last time out in the league the Blues were held 1-1 away from home against West Ham but were denied what looked like a stonewall penalty when Tomas Soucek appeared to block the ball with his hand.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of Chelsea's game this weekend, Potter said: "I have no problem with VAR, necessarily. I don't think I would have had it in the first place because I think I'm a bit of a romantic traditionalist. But I understand that we want to make it so that all the decisions are correct. Then I go: do we really want every single decision to be correct? Because there's an element of human error that happens in the game for us all to talk about, to get annoyed about. It's part of the game.

"I don't think it's so easy to be a VAR ref. I think we're still in the early stages of being a VAR ref. I think it must be different to go on the pitch, feeling the game, to then referee the game in this room, for example. So that's something that inevitably they're going to get better at, I think. But apart from that, I have enough problems myself to worry about VAR."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the time, Potter didn't seem too infuriated by the referee's decision at West Ham, understanding it was a "fine call" to make, but he clearly doesn't have a great fondness for the process in general. VAR was under fire last weekend and in the fallout of some of the recent mistakes, Lee Mason has left PGMOL by mutual consent having overseen a catastrophic error against Arsenal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR POTTER? Chelsea take on Southampton at home in the Premier League on February 18 hoping a win can lift them higher than their current position of tenth in the table.