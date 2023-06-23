Chelsea flash sale continues? Borussia Dortmund look to Stamford Bridge for Jude Bellingham replacement

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a potential move to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea as a replacement for Jude Bellingham.

Bundesliga club eyeing England international

Sold Bellingham to Real Madrid

Gallagher seen as potential successor

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund are said to be considering a move to sign Gallagher from Chelsea as they look to find a successor for Bellingham, whom they sold to Real Madrid earlier this summer. The England ace has been identified as a potential replacement, per BILD journalist Christian Falk, and he claims Dortmund have had a concrete interest for months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallagher made 35 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League last season but just 18 of those were starts. Still, Mauricio Pochettino's side are demanding £50m ($63.5m) for Gallagher this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dortmund may be in a weaker negotiating position than they would usually be, having received a fee of €103m (£88m/$110m) for Bellingham. Gallagher has also been linked with Newcastle and Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are in talks to sell multiple players this summer. Manchester United have made a new bid for Mason Mount, Arsenal are in talks to sign Kai Havertz, and a clutch of players have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia.