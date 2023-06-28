Chelsea step up bid to beat Manchester United to Brighton's Moises Caicedo - and they could compromise on Mason Mount's sale

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, although an approach is expected from Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Caicedo has been targeted by both Chelsea and United this summer, but the former are making progress in their bid to add the midfielder to their squad. The Guardian reports that the Blues and Brighton have advanced in negotiations, but Sky Sports claimed earlier on Wednesday that United were also set to bid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The battle between the two clubs to sign Caicedo has an added wrinkle in that United are also attempting to buy Mason Mount from Chelsea. The Guardian's report claims that the Blues could soften their stance in order to get a deal done, although it may be contingent on the deal for Caicedo. United have made an offer of £55 million ($63.2m) plus £5m ($6.3m) for Mount but it has been rejected, with Chelsea asking for a package worth £65m ($82.1m). Erik ten Hag's side believe that valuation is too high and have subsequently left their most recent bid on the table, and Chelsea are now said to be willing to find a compromise.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Negotiations with Brighton are also complicated by the fact that the Seagulls want to sign defender Levi Colwill, who spent last season on loan at the AMEX Stadium, but Chelsea do not want to sell him, having let Kalidou Koulibaly move to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? While the Mount saga may be reaching its end, it remains to be seen if Caicedo will secure a transfer swiftly.