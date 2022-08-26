Have Chelsea bid £60m for Everton star Gordon? Toffees boss Lampard addresses transfer talk

Chelsea continue to be heavily linked with Everton forward Anthony Gordon, but Frank Lampard insists that no £60 million ($71m) bid has been tabled.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England U21 international is said to have been identified as a top target by those at Stamford Bridge as they look to acquire more firepower. His current employers are, however, reluctant to part with a home-grown star that will continue to see his value increase.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lampard told reporters when asked whether Chelsea have made an official approach for Gordon: “No, it hasn’t come in. He’s our player and remains so. He’s in the squad for tomorrow. He’s a huge player for us.

“They haven’t bid £60m, let’s not talk about a number. I have been fortunate enough to work with fantastic young players in my time at Derby, at Chelsea and seen them develop, become England internationals, Champions League winners worth maybe triple figures, and Anthony’s in that bracket. It’s understandable that people are interested in him because of the level of player he is.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gordon made his senior debut for Everton back in December 2017 and has gone on to make 63 appearances for the club, scoring four goals – all of which were recorded last season. He has represented England at various youth levels and put his versatility to good use when providing central striking cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT FOR GORDON? While Chelsea do not have an offer on the table at present, the summer transfer window will remain open until September 1 and Everton may see their resolve tested at some point.