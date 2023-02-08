Chelsea agree to pay Aubameyang's entire £160k salary as striker closes in on LAFC loan move

Chelsea are willing to pay the entirety of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's wages in attempt to offload the striker to MLS side Los Angeles FC.

Aubameyang frozen out at Chelsea

Talks ongoing with LAFC over loan move

Blues willing to pay entire salary

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old appears to have no future in west London, having been left out of the Blues' last match against Fulham and from Graham Potter's Champions League squad altogether to make way for new signings. Now, Spanish outlet Relevo are reporting that Chelsea are willing to pay for Aubameyang's entire £160,000-per-week ($193,000) salary, as he closes in on a move to LAFC.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Talks between the Gabon international and the MLS club began on Monday, and it is thought that these have progressed throughout the week. The same outlet writes that current negotiations are for a loan deal valid until June, after which it seems almost certain Aubameyang will leave the club permanently.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A move to the States will put an end to a disastrous spell at Chelsea that was doomed from the very start. Aubameyang was brought in at the specific request of Thomas Tuchel only for the German to be sacked days later, and since then the 33-year-old has scored just three goals in 17 appearances across all competitions. Right now, LAFC appear the forward's only option after he saw moves to Atletico Madrid and former club AC Milan blocked by FIFA regulations in January.

WHAT NEXT? With the MLS transfer window open until mid-April there is plenty of time to complete the transfer, and Relevo reports that all that remains is approval from Aubameyang's camp before the move is made official.