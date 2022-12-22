'I've chatted with Thuram' - Saint-Maximin busy recruiting France stars to Newcastle

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin has revealed he has been in touch with Marcus Thuram amid speculation the Magpies could move for the Frenchman.

Thuram impressing for club and country

Out of contract in 2023

Has spoken with Saint-Maximin

WHAT HAPPENED? France international Marcus Thuram is out of contract at the end of the season at Borussia Monchengladbach and could be on the move. Newcastle have been linked with the World Cup finalist and Saint-Maximin has admitted he has been in touch with the 25-year-old forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here. I was so happy for him [to play at the World Cup]," he told The Gazette. "Yeah, I will be honest, I have chatted with him. For me, he’s a great player. I’ve known this guy a long time. I’ve been playing football with him when I was very young. I know all his family. He has great parents. He’s an incredible guy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thuram has scored 13 goals in 16 outings for Gladbach this season and also caught the eye at the World Cup for France, grabbing assists against Poland and Argentina. The forward is able to sign a pre-contract in January and may not lack for offers after his impressive showings so far this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Magpies resume Premier League action on Boxing Day against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.