Champions League last 16 draw: Man Utd face PSG, Liverpool land Salzburg and Chelsea tackle Lille

Manchester United will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the 2021-22 Champions League, while Liverpool face Red Bull Salzburg and holders Chelsea must overcome Lille in order to keep the defence of their crown on track.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have their sights set on claiming the scalp of Benfica and Manchester City tackle Villarreal.

Bayern Munich face a tough test against Atletico Madrid, Inter will try to contain free-scoring Ajax and Sporting meet Juventus.

Champions League last 16 draw in full

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter vs Ajax

Sporting vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Manchester United

Dates for Champions League last 16 fixtures

The first legs of heavyweight European encounters will take place on February 15/16/22/23 in 2022.

Return dates will be held a couple of weeks later on March 8/9/15/16.

All of those still involved in the competition are looking to make their way to a final showdown at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg on May 28.

It is worth noting that the away goals rule is no longer used in elite European competition, meaning that any ties which finish all square on aggregate will go to extra-time and penalties if required.

