Champions League Anthem: Full lyrics for football's most famous song

Of all the songs and chants that have soundtracked football matches over the years, the most famous might be the one that was composed in a studio.
The Champions League Anthem has taken on iconic status among football fans since being introduced for the debut of the new competition in 1992, building up the anticipation of the crowd by being played immediately before kick-off in every match in the competition.
It even reaches those watching at home as it is given an airing at the beginning and end of every match broadcast around the world, though it is not available to buy or download legally.
The anthem was composed by Tony Britten, a graduate of the Royal College of Music, in the style of the famous 18th-century musician George Frederic Handel. It is performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and sung by the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields chorus, both of which are based in London.
"The idea of the Champions League was to make the game beautiful again and the music had to reflect this quality," Britten told UEFA.tv of the composition.
The lyrics are a mix of UEFA's three official languages: English, French and German. The full words, as well as an English translation, can be found below and it can be listened to here.
Champions League Anthem lyrics
Ce sont les meilleures équipes
Es sind die allerbesten Mannschaften
The main event
Die Meister
Die Besten
Les grandes équipes
The champions
Une grande réunion
Eine grosse sportliche Veranstaltung
The main event
Die Meister
Die Besten
Les grandes équipes
The champions
Ils sont les meilleurs
Sie sind die Besten
These are the champions
Die Meister
Die Besten
Les grandes équipes
The champions
Champions League Anthem lyrics (English)
They are the best teams
They are the best teams
The main event
The master
The best
The great teams
The champions
A big meeting
A great sporting event
The main event
The master
The best
The great teams
The champions
They are the best
They are the best
These are the champions
The master
The best
The champions