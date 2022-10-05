Champions League all-time top scorers - Ronaldo, Messi & UCL goal kings

The Champions League has featured some of the best goalscorers in history. As the premier club competition in Europe and arguably the world, it is a stage that has been graced by countless icons of football.
Striking sensations such as Raul and Andriy Shevchenko dominated during the 1990s and 2000s, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken the art of scoring to a whole new level.
GOAL takes a look at the all-time top scorers in the competition's history, dating back to the inaugural European Cup in 1955.
Who is the all-time Champions League top scorer?
As you can see from our table below, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of the Champions League (including the European Cup). He is closely followed by his arch-rival, Lionel Messi.
There is a significant gulf between that pair and the rest, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski following in third.
Karim Benzema follows in fourth, while Raul completes the top five, with the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thomas Muller and Thierry Henry among the best of the rest.
List of Champions League/European Cup all-time top 20 goalscorers
Rank
Player
Goals
Appearances
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
140
183
2
Lionel Messi
126
158
3
Robert Lewandowski
89
108
4
Karim Benzema
86
143
5
Raul
71
142
6
Ruud van Nistelrooy
56
73
7
Thomas Muller
52
136
8
Thierry Henry
50
112
9
Alfredo Di Stefano
49
58
=10
Andriy Shevchenko
48
100
=10
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
48
124
=12
Eusebio
46
65
=12
Filippo Inzaghi
46
81
14
Didier Drogba
44
92
=15
Neymar
42
77
=15
Alessandro Del Piero
42
89
17
Sergio Aguero
41
79
18
Mohamed Salah
38
73
=19
Ferenc Puska
36
41
=19
Kylian Mbappe
36
55
*Correct as of games played on October 4th, 2022
**The list takes into consideration data from 1955-present
***Players in bold are still active
The composition of the all-time goalscorers list is mostly made up of players who are playing or played in the modern Champions League era (i.e. 1992 onwards) which has added more continental games to the modern day calendar. Specifically, of the 20 players in the list above, 17 of them played from the mid 1990s on.
However, despite that, two players who played in the pre-Champions League era (when the tournament was known as the European Cup) still figure prominently, with former Real Madrid star Alfredo Di Stefano and Benfica icon Eusebio featuring in and around the top 10.
Ferenc Puskas , who shone for Real Madrid in the 1950s and 1960s, is also in the top 20. Former Bayern Munich striker Gerd Muller was in the top 20 before being edged out by Mohamed Salah. Despite being nudged out, no player comes remotely close to Gerd Muller's phenomenal goals-per-game ratio of 0.95.
Puskas boasted a goal-to-game ratio of 0.85 and Di Stefano's was 0.84, while Messi's is currently 0.8, which is undoubtedly the best in the modern era.