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Cesc Fabregas has lauded Nico Paz as a 'wonderful cocktail' of talent and physicality, highlighting the youngster's rise at Como. The Spanish coach also acknowledged that his burgeoning stars often view the Serie A side as a stepping stone toward the world's biggest clubs.

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Natural talent over robotic coaching

Como head coach Fabregas has issued a warning regarding the direction of modern player development, suggesting that over-coaching risks stifling the natural flair of the game's brightest prospects. Speaking about the rapid rise of Paz, the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder emphasised that some players possess an intuitive understanding of the game that cannot be manufactured on the training ground.

'Nowadays, we risk creating robots, which helps a certain type of player. However, with Nico Paz, knowing he can make the right choice to win or make the difference, that really helps,' Fabregas explained during a press conference on Saturday, ahead of Como's home clash with Juventus on Sunday. Como head into the game sitting fifth in the Serie A table with 26 points, six behind league leaders Lazio.

'This is not thanks to my work. We just tried to push him on his mentality and consistency, but having a Number 10 that defends like he does, or a Number 9 like Tasos Douvikas who can help the defence, that's special. We are very happy with Nico Paz, and the credit all belongs to him,' he said.

The perfect cocktail of attributes

Paz has become the crown jewel of Como's project since joining from Real Madrid's youth academy, initially on a co-ownership deal. The Serie A side paid €60 million to acquire the remaining 50 per cent of his rights over the summer, although Real Madrid retain an option to re-sign the 22-year-old for €80m in June 2027.

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'Nico is physique and talent, vision and mentality,' Fabregas added. 'He is a wonderful cocktail, his Mum and Dad did a great job. I used to play in his position, so I like talking to him, finding out if he sees the same things I do. At times, I think players don't even need to be coached on movement or control, it's more about tactics. The great thing about Nico Paz is he doesn't think about it, he just does the right things.'

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A stepping stone to the elite

While Como have enjoyed a remarkable journey into Serie A and the Champions League, their European campaign has been particularly impressive this season. Competing in the competition for the first time, Fabregas' side sit third in the league phase table with 12 points after five rounds of matches. However, the coach remains realistic about the club's position in the European hierarchy.

'A young player is like a sponge, he soaks up knowledge,' the Spaniard remarked when discussing the development of his squad. 'Como is not the apex of their career, they want to go to Manchester City or Juventus. They listen, always want to find space, are very intuitive and ask lots of questions. We have here a serious, professional attitude, even when the players are young.'

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Accepting the inevitable departures

'When they are ready to take flight and Como is no longer in their plans, is the moment they will be allowed to fly away, and we will sign someone else,' Fabregas concluded.

For now, Paz remains the focal point of a team that continues to punch above its weight in Italy and across the continent. The 22-year-old has underlined his importance with an impressive return of six goals and eight assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season, proving that natural talent still has a place in an increasingly structured footballing world.