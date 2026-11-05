'I felt terrible' - Como starlet Nico Paz dedicates emotional Champions League goal to tragic Tenerife star Jesus de Miguel

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Como starlet Nico Paz produced one of the most touching moments of the Champions League season during his side’s emphatic victory over Lens. The Spanish-Argentine midfielder used the elite European stage to honour the memory of Jesus de Miguel, who recently passed away following an on-pitch tragedy.

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A heartbreaking tribute on the big stage

In a week defined by high-stakes European football, Paz ensured that the human element of the game took centre stage. During Como's comprehensive Matchday 4 victory over Lens, the former Real Madrid youngster found the net in the 40th minute to put his side 3-0 up. Rather than engaging in a standard celebration, the 21-year-old lifted his jersey to reveal a shirt featuring a photograph of De Miguel and the words "Rest in Peace."

The tribute was a direct response to the tragic death of De Miguel, a Tenerife player who passed away following a devastating collision during a match against Andorra. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Spanish football community, particularly in Tenerife, where both the late player and Paz share deep roots. "I wanted to make this gesture to give some strength to his family, even though I know it's not easy. I am a Tenerife fan, I was watching the match and it was very hard, yesterday I felt terrible because of this. These are things you don't expect and I wanted to send some strength to his loved ones," he told Sky Sport Italia.

Personal ties to the Canary Islands

Paz’s emotional reaction is deeply intertwined with his personal history and upbringing. Although he represents Argentina internationally, the playmaker was born in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and maintains a fierce loyalty to his local club. His father, Pablo Paz, also enjoyed a significant stint playing for Tenerife, meaning the family’s connection to the island's football culture is profound.

Using the Champions League as a platform ensured that the memory of De Miguel reached a global audience. While the sporting headlines focused on Como’s historic 9-1 win, Paz’s understated and sombre celebration resonated far beyond the final scoreline. The midfielder’s decision to prioritise this tribute over his own individual success highlighted a level of maturity that has become his trademark since moving to Italy.

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Football world mourns De Miguel

The passing of De Miguel has triggered a wave of mourning across the international football landscape. Since the news broke of the fatal collision against Andorra, clubs and players from various leagues have expressed their condolences. The tragedy has served as a grim reminder of the risks present even in professional sport, prompting widespread calls for support for De Miguel's family and teammates.

Paz’s tribute is seen as the pinnacle of these collective expressions of grief due to the profile of the competition. By displaying the photograph of his fallen compatriot, he ensured that Matchday 4 would be remembered for more than just goals and assists. The gesture reinforced the idea that the footballing fraternity often comes together most strongly during times of immense personal loss and local tragedy.

A season of growth for Paz

On the pitch, Paz continues to justify the hype that surrounded his move from the Bernabeu to Cesc Fabregas’ ambitious Como project. His goal against Lens was another example of his technical quality and positioning, helping his side maintain their surprising momentum in Europe. However, it is his leadership and character off the pitch that has truly impressed the staff at the Italian club. Following a historic away victory during their European campaign, Como now shift their focus to domestic competition, as they prepare to face one of Serie A’s formidable sides, Inter, before the international break.