Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Where to watch and stream Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Shakhtar Donetsk will travel to Scotland to lock horns in the Champions League against Celtic on Tuesday at Celtic Park.

The Hoops remain winless in the continental competition and would hope to amend that record in front of their home fans. They head into this fixture off the back of a breathtaking 4-3 away victory against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, and should they earn three points again in midweek it would be their first Champions League win at home since the 2013-14 season.

On the other hand, Shakhtar held group leaders Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw on matchday four and will be brimming with confidence before taking on Celtic. They are unbeaten in their last three matches and a victory on Tuesday will be a major boost to their round of 16 chances, especially if Madrid beat RB Leipzig in the other match.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk Date: October 25/26, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 26) Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow

Where to watch Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the match is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate is showing the game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Celtic squad and team news

Celtic will be without the services of their skipper Callum McGregor as he is out with a knee injury. Carl Starfelt will also be unavailable for this fixture.

Meanwhile, Jota and David Turnbull could be included in the matchday squad after a lengthy injury layoff.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O'Riley, Mooy, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Abada, Furuhashi

Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist Defenders Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranovic Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, Neves Filipe, Maeda

Shakhtar Donetsk squad & team news

A cruciate ligament rupture is set to keep full-back Viktor Kornienko out of action until around next year. Shakhtar will also miss Yukhym Konoplya, Victor Kornienko and Oleg Ocheretko for this fixture.

There should not be many changes from the XI that held Madrid to a draw, with Lassina Traore continuing as an option for an impact forward.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Kryvtsov, Mykhaylichenko; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Traore