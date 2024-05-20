How to buy Celtic vs Rangers tickets: Prices, packages & more for the Cup Final 2024

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how you can pick up a seat at the Old Firm derby

When it comes to the great rivalries of world football, few deliver such partisan power and dangerous emotion quite like the battle between Celtic and Rangers. Twin titans of Scottish football, located across Glasgow from each other, the pair have played out the Old Firm derby for generations, bringing a nation to a standstill every time they lock horns.

The Bhoys and the Gers have been the dominant forces in national sporting history at a club level since they first met in 1888 in a seven-goal friendly encounter. But their rivalry runs deeper than pure football terms, with political and religious factors all at play when it comes to their relationship, one coloured by sectarianism and a bitter bond.

The two teams will play out one more encounter this season, when they meet in the Scottish Cup Final, and with silverware in the mix for both sides, they will be desperate to get one over on their bitter rivals.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets and take in all the drama and action that comes with the Old Firm derby? GOAL talks you through your options for snagging a seat to see Celtic against Rangers, including where to look and how much they will cost you.

How to get Celtic vs Rangers tickets

As one of the most popular fixtures on the regular Scottish Premiership season calendar, tickets are often in exceptional demand for the Old Firm derby, presenting a particular challenge for non-season ticket holders to get their hands on.

With games split between the Bhoys’ home turf of Celtic Park and the Gers’ stomping ground of Ibrox Stadium—which boast capacities of 60,411 and 50,817 each—seats are often hard to find, given that only a finite number will be released to supporters.

However, you may be able to obtain tickets through two official vendors - both Celtic’s official ticket portal, at celticfc.com/tickets, and Rangers’ official ticket portal, at tickets.rangers.co.uk.

In addition, you may wish to explore secondary resale options, with StubHub a viable alternative to purchase ticketing through. Remember to read the terms and conditions before purchasing and that you buy from a trusted source.

Furthermore, you can sign up for Celtic and Rangers’ mailing lists to ensure you are among the first to know about updates regarding ticket sales for the Old Firm derby this season.

Celtic vs Rangers ticket prices

Prices for the Old Firm derby are set at the start of each season, but given the sheer demand for seats, they often appear at inflated levels when presented on second-hand retail sites.

For more information on prices for Celtic and Rangers tickets, you can head to GOAL’s respective ticket query pages for both clubs, allowing you to explore your regular matchday options and potential hospitality packages for both clubs.

For the Scottish Cup Final, tickets are retailed at £40.00 and £50.00 for adults, and £25.00 and £30.00 for concessions. Tickets are not listed for general sale however, and are instead sold in a ballot

You can find the links to Celtic here and Rangers here. You can also study resale options, such as through StubHub, but be aware costs here may also shift around the list price.

Celtic vs Rangers fixtures for the 2023-24 season

Celtic and Rangers will meet once more for the Old Firm derby this season, with the pair set to contest the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park on May 25, 2024.

This will mark the 441st official league and cup meeting between the pair. Celtic have won all three league meetings this season and four of their six encounters during the 2022-23 campaign, including victory in the Scottish Cup Final.

Celtic vs Rangers 2023-24 fixtures

Date Stadium Tickets May 25, 2024 Hampden Park Get tickets

FAQs

When do tickets go on sale?

Regular tickets for the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers will be sold shortly before each fixture occurs. With demand expected to be high for both games, GOAL recommends keeping a close eye on the respective ticket portals and social media channels for both clubs.

Where can I buy tickets?

Fans looking to buy tickets for the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers can purchase them from official club ticket portals, which are available at celticfc.com/tickets and tickets.rangers.co.uk.

Additionally, supporters can consider secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, to explore further options for purchasing their seat at either Celtic Park or Ibrox Stadium for either clash this season.

How can I increase my chances of getting tickets?

The strongest way to increase your chances of getting Old Firm derby tickets between Celtic and Rangers is to ensure you remain updated with all updates from both clubs over the fixture. While most tickets will have already been allocated to season pass holders, fans may still be able to obtain an individual match stub.

Keep your eyes on the club’s social media channels, and ensure you stay on top of the official ticket portals to keep informed on ticket availability for both editions of the Old Firm derby this season.

Can I purchase Celtic vs Rangers tickets online?

You can purchase tickets for the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers online. The majority, if not the total allocation, of available tickets to supporters will be exclusively online ahead of each game this season.

Log in to the official club ticket portals to remain updated on availability, or you can look at your secondary resale options through StubHub to try and find a seat that’s right for you.

How early should I buy Celtic vs Rangers tickets to secure good seats?

With the Old Firm derby subject to serious interest from a mixture of local supporters and international fans, the chances of finding any seat, let alone a good one, are slim for those pursuing a ticket.

However, those hoping to obtain the best spot for the clash between Celtic and Rangers should purchase as early as possible, if possible, to snag a stronger option.

Keep updated through club social media channels and official ticket portals to stay on top of potential purchases for the Old Firm derby.

Are Celtic vs Rangers tickets available at the stadium on match days?

With demand so significant for the Old Firm derby, regardless of the competition, it is practically unheard of in the modern era for fans to be able to buy tickets from the stadium on matchdays for clashes between Celtic and Rangers, with fixtures often selling out far in advance of kick-off.

This means you must purchase your ticket ahead of the game through online channels such as official ticket portals or through a secondary resale site such as StubHub.

Are Celtic vs Rangers tickets available for international fans?

International fans can purchase tickets for the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers in the same way domestic fans do, through channels such as official ticket portals and secondary resale sites like StubHub.