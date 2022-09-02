Celtic vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Unbeaten Celtic and Rangers face off against each other in Scottish Premiership's biggest derby clash

Celtic will host Rangers in the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership's first Glasgow derby of the season on Saturday.

The Scottish champions are one of the two teams who are unbeaten in the 2022-23 Scottish league and the only team to win all their league games so far. Ange Postecoglou's team has won all five of their league matches and that run includes a 9-0 win against Dundee United in their last league match. Their last game, in the Scottish League Cup, ended in a 4-1 win against Ross Country.

The high-flying Celtic are up against their arch-rivals Rangers who are also unbeaten this season, with five wins from six games including a 3-1 win in the Scottish League Cup in their last time out.

With the teams set to meet in the Scottish Premiership for the first Old Firm derby of the season, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the fixture.

Celtic vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Rangers Date: September 3, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30 pm BST / 7:30 am ET

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

The Scottish Premiership game between Celtic and Rangers can be watched on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky Go in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in the United States (US) can watch Celtic vs Rangers on CBS Network and stream it on fuboTV.

Country TV channel Streaming UK Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Sky Go US CBS Sports Network fuboTV

Celtic squad & team news

Postecoglou will have the whole squad available for selection as Celtic do not have any injury concerns ahead of the big clash against Rangers.

Kyogo Furuhashi, who has been scintillating form in front of goal scoring six goals so far this season, is set to lead the line for Celtic. Sead Haksabanovic, who came off the bench to make his league debut in the team's previous outing, could once again make an appearance.

Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist Defenders Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Bernabei, Taylor, Juranovic, Starfelt, Jenz Midfielders McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley, Forrest, Turnbull, McCarthy, Mooy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, Robertson Forwards Abada, Maeda, Kyogo, Giakoumakis, Haksabanovic, Filipe

Rangers squad & team news

Rangers have defenders Ben Davies, John Souttar and Filip Helander and forwards Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi all sidelined due to injuries. Alfredo Morelos has had fitness issues lately and with his future at the club also in doubt, he has missed three league games so far this season. However, Giovani van Bronckhorst confirmed he will be part of the squad for the Old Firm clash.