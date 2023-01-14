Celtic vs Kilmarnock: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Celtic against Kilmarnock on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic will be aiming to progress to the Scottish League Cup final when they will face Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Both sides faced each other in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, with the league leaders claiming a 2-0 win. Celtic are in fact unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions and have played fluent attacking football, scoring 65 goals in 21 league games.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, beat Dundee United in the quarter-final to seal their passage to the last four. They are a tough side to break down and will look to stage an upset to book a place in the final on February 26.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock : date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Kilmarnock Date: January 14, 2023 Kick-off: 5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST Venue: Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs Kilmarnock on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1, with streaming options available on Viaplay UK.

In the United States (US), the match will be broadcast on Paramount+.

In India, the match will not be shown on TV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay UK India N/A N/A

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Celtic team news and squad Celtic will be without James McCarthy due to a hamstring injury, with Stephen Welsh and Anthony Ralston also out with injuries. New signing Tomoki Iwata, meanwhile, could make his debut on Saturday. Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate; Jota, Maeda, Furuhashi Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist Defenders Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranovic, Taylor Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest Forwards Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, Jota, Maeda Kilmarnock team news and squad

Kilmarnock wil be without Jeriel Dorsett and Innes Cameron due to injuries. However, Kyle Lafferty is set to return after a lengthy suspension due to off-field conduct.

Possible Kilmarnock XI: Walker; Wright, Taylor, Stokes; Mayo, McKenzie, Polworth, Power, Chrisene; Robinson, Lafferty