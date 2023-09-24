WATCH: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers intervenes to stop stewards wrestling with pitch-invading child during win over Livingston

Brendan Rodgers intervened to protect a young pitch invader, asking the stewards to step back following Celtic's 3-0 victory over Livingston.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Liverpool manager placed a comforting arm around the supporter and calmly led him off the field, receiving applause from supporters in the process.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodgers subsequently discussed the incident in a post-match interview with Sky Sports. He expressed disapproval of the stewards' actions towards the young fan, emphasising the need for rational thinking in these circumstances. He said: "It’s just common sense. The wee guy at the end, wants to see his heroes. He shouldn’t be punished or prosecuted for that. Especially when the security guy’s a lot older than him."

WHAT NEXT FOR CELTIC? The Hoops will next be in action when they travel away to Motherwell next weekend.