Cavani in, Suarez dropped! Former Barca & Liverpool star benched for crucial clash with Portugal

Luis Suarez has been replaced by Edinson Cavani in Uruguay's starting XI for their mammoth World Cup clash against Portugal.

Suarez out, Cavani in for Uruguay

Ex-Liverpool man started vs South Korea

Has been dropped for crunch clash

WHAT HAPPENED? After Uruguay stuttered to an underwhelming 0-0 draw against South Korea in their Group H opener at the World Cup, much was made of their lack of attacking prowess. And with a crucial game against Portugal awaiting them in matchday two, veteran forward Suarez has been dropped in favour of fellow veteran Cavani.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Uruguay's top two all-time goalscorers are in competition with one another for a place in the XI alongside up-and-comer Darwin Nunez. Suarez currently leads Cavani, with his 55 goals keeping him nine strikes better off than Cavani's 46, but a disappointing performance on matchday one has seen him dropped.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR URUGUAY? Group H remains wide open after Ghana managed to beat South Korea earlier in the day. Uruguay face an uphill battle, but will believe they can take points off Portugal.