Cavani offers words of advice to Rashford & Greenwood as Man Utd new-boy airs goal target

The experienced Uruguayan striker is eager to make his own mark at Old Trafford, but will also be on hand to aid the development of others

Edinson Cavani is determined to become a fearsome goalscorer in his own right at , but the experienced Uruguayan is prepared to play his part in aiding the development of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

The arrival of another proven frontman at Old Trafford is expected to benefit those who are hoping to scale similar heights at some stage in their career.

Rashford is now an established member of the Red Devils’ first-team fold, with 219 appearances and 69 goals to his name, but is still just 22 years of age.

Fellow academy graduate Greenwood is even younger, having just passed his 19th birthday, and there is obvious potential still to be unlocked in his game.

Anthony Martial is another forward that could take plenty of important lessons from Cavani, despite seeing his role as No.9 come under threat, and a new arrival in Manchester is willing to help out where he can.

Quizzed by United’s official website on the advice that he would offer ambitious team-mates, Cavani said: “Look, I don’t think that there’s any better advice than simply working hard on a football pitch or in a training session.

“Because you don’t win any game by just turning up and walking out on the field. You start to win the game during the training sessions, you start to win the game by how you prepare for it. For that you need to start working before the game in the days leading up to it.

“I think you can sometimes, through your ability, demonstrate certain things by example, without even needing to speak. But I think this can depend on each individual and the desire that they have to grow and improve as a player and how much they really want to win and to compete.

“I’m coming here to do my very best, as I told you, and I’m here to offer a little bit of my experience to the squad, to the manager, and I’m ready and willing to do the very best I can, and to give the best that I can give.

“So that’s kind of my aim as I arrive here, very keen to make myself available to my team-mates. After that it depends on each individual, what they want to take on board and what they want to leave alone. That’s a bit like how I see football.”

Cavani, who is now 33 years of age, has scored goals wherever he has been in a distinguished career and the former and Paris Saint-German frontman is confident that he can deliver again when opening up a Premier League challenge.

United’s new No.7 added: “I hope I can score plenty, and I’ll be working hard towards doing that.

“As I said earlier, I’m coming here with a real desire to work hard and to prepare, and to be available for my team-mates and to the manager for selection. I want to be able to take all that effort and hard work out onto the pitch, and together be able to achieve great things, big things with Manchester United.

“I’m so keen and excited to get playing and competing again, and God willing, I can score goals, which is pretty important for everybody and also for me, as a striker. For the fans, for everyone.

“So, as I said, I'm dying to start training so I can be ready to be scoring goals, so we can all enjoy them and have some good times together.”