How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies to start the high-voltage NBA game on November 15, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

Memphis has been averaging 112.8 points per game, while Cleveland has been scoring 122.2. The Grizzlies have a little higher average of 43.5 rebounds than the Cavaliers' 43.4.

Cleveland outperforms Memphis with 9.9 steals per game as opposed to 7.5, and they average 5.6 blocks as opposed to Memphis' 4.2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Memphis Grizzlies in an epic NBA game on November 15, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio.

Date November 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell is shooting 50.0% from the field and 85.2% from the free-throw line while scoring 30.5 points every game.

Evan Mobley dominates the boards with 8.7 rebounds per game, including 2.8 on offense and 5.9 on defense.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin has been averaging 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting an astounding 80.0 percent in his last ten games.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Darius Garland Toe injury Day-to-Day PG, Lonzo Ball Rest Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Charles Bassey averages 7.5 rebounds per game, comprising 4.0 defensive and 3.5 offensive rebounds.

Santi Aldama pulls down 6.5 rebounds every game on average.

Cedric Coward is averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Zach Edey Ankle injury Day-to-Day PG, Ja Morant Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Cavaliers have routinely dominated this battle in their last five head-to-head encounters, so they might have a significant lead going into the next game. Cleveland has won all five of their meetings, putting up high-scoring games like 133-124 on March 15, 2025, and 129-123 on February 24, 2025, demonstrating their capacity to outperform Memphis in games that resemble shootouts.

The Cavaliers maintained consistent offensive pressure and finished out games effectively, even in the earlier games, which included victories of 110-98 on April 11, 2024, 108-101 on February 2, 2024, and 128-113 on February 3, 2023. Cleveland's scoring depth and late-game performance could give them the advantage over Memphis once more if this pattern keeps up.

Date Results Mar 15, 2025 Cavaliers 133-124 Grizzlies Feb 24, 2025 Cavaliers 129-123 Grizzlies Apr 11, 2024 Cavaliers 110-98 Grizzlies Feb 02, 2024 Cavaliers 108-101 Grizzlies Feb 03, 2023 Cavaliers 128-113 Grizzlies

More NBA news and coverage